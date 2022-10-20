scorecardresearch
Temuera Morrison to work opposite Jason Momoa in Chief of Wars

Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa earlier collaborated for Aquaman film and the duo will also appear in the Aquaman's sequel.

Temuera MorrisonTemuera Morrison most recently featured in The Book of Boba Fett series. (Photo: Temuera Morrison/Instagram)

Hollywood actor Temuera Morrison is all set to star opposite actor Jason Momoa in Apple’s series Chief of Wars. According to Variety, the film reunites the actors, as they portrayed the role of father and son in DC Comic’s super hit film Aquaman and will also appear in the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which will hit the theatres in December 2023. Apple has given Chief of War a nine-episode order. Momoa co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both serve as executive producers along with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Doug Jung. Jung is also the series showrunner. Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment produce, Variety reported.

The series marks the debut of Momoa as a writer on Television. Previously, the Justice League actor co-wrote and directed Road to Paloma which was released in 2014.

Morrison, on the other hand, is best known for his amazing work in the Star Wars film and Television series. He recently appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Book of Boba Fett and is also known for his films like Once were warriors and What becomes of the broken hearted? and Moana.

Meanwhile, the official premiering date of the series is still awaited.

