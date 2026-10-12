Tej Pratap Yadav exits Rise and Fall 2 due to ‘personal reason’: ‘There’s a court case’

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav made his reality show debut this year with Bhojpuri Bawaal, and followed it up with Rise and Fall 2. Unfortunately, Tej Pratap had to exit the show within two weeks due to an ongoing court case. After exiting the show, Tej Pratap Yadav spoke about his journey on Rise and Fall 2 and also shared his views on Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar’s fight. Tej also recalled how Swara Bhasker used to serve him food.

Tej Pratap Yadav came across as very confident when he joined the Virender Sehwag-hosted show. His diplomacy and equation with fellow contestants helped him become the ‘ultimate ruler’ in the first week. As the ultimate ruler, Tej Pratap had immunity in the game for the week, and he also had the power to make some major decisions. Talking about his time on the show, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “It was a good journey and my first experience (in this show). Being the ultimate ruler in the first week was a challenge. The way I executed it was very smart.”

Also Read: Rise And Fall 2: Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav exit Virender Sehwag’s show

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“I will miss the house. I made a lot of memories there. Will keep in touch with all of them, and I made good connections in the penthouse with Irina, Swara, Karan, Gautam, Priyanka, and others,” he added. Talking about his equations with other contestants, Tej Pratap Yadav revealed why he didn’t get along with Manish Yadav and Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani. He said, “Kajal and Manish made some mistakes because of which I took that decision to not save her or help her rise. I spoke with other rulers too. I didn’t have any personal issues with them.”

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Tej Pratap Yadav on equation with Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker

Speaking about his equation with Swara Bhasker, he said, “I met Swara for the first time on the show and she is like my sister. We got along. Whenever I had lunch or dinner, she would personally serve me. She would even say that I was the only one who didn’t take food myself, but needed to be served. I liked her as a person.” He also commented on his friendship with Shehzad Poonawalla and said, “I was the only one who was friends with Shehzad; he was fighting with the others. I had met Shehzad 14 years back during a rally where we met. It was nice to meet him again. I didn’t get along with him eventually; no one in the penthouse liked him because he kept poking and troubling them now and then. He met me as a fellow politician while others were celebrities, so we bonded.”

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Commenting on Siwet and Shehzad’s fight, Tej added, “It was Shehzad’s game plan. As per the rules and regulations, it was mentioned that conversations around religion and politics are not allowed. But he purposely kept doing that. Many people were offended and uncomfortable with it. Even I felt bad, because we were there for a game, but he had another game going on in his mind. I think both he and Siwet were at fault and Siwet should have been given a chance. Even though he came from so far to play the game, they should not have taken away the opportunity from him.”

‘Leaving due to personal reasons’

Tej Pratap has taken a voluntary exit from the show. Sharing the reason behind it, he said, “I have some personal reasons to exit the show as there is a pending court case. I have been receiving the notice for it again and again. Due to this, I had to exit the show. Otherwise, I was doing quite well in the game; had I been on the show for longer, I would have won.”

He further shared that he would explore the reality space more. “You will see me in other reality shows too. Only I am not planning to do Bigg Boss as of now,” Tej Pratap said before signing off.