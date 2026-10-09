‘I didn’t feel like going home’: Tej Pratap Yadav recalls troubled marriage with Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav has opened up about his troubled marriage and divorce from Aishwarya Rai during a conversation with fellow contestants Niharika and Raj Grover on the reality show Rise And Fall 2. The politician spoke about their differences, frequent arguments at home and recalled an incident in which he claimed to have seen his wife exchanging affectionate messages with a former boyfriend.

Recalling the early days of their marriage, Tej Pratap said the couple began having disagreements within three months of tying the knot. He also claimed that the marriage took place under pressure and that their contrasting lifestyles contributed to their relationship problems.

“We had just got married, and within three months, we were fighting. We were very different people. We got married under pressure,” he said.

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He further said that he often avoided returning home because of the tension in their relationship.

“I didn’t feel like going home. Sometimes, I would stay at a friend’s place, and sometimes, I would go somewhere else,” he said.

Tej Pratap also claimed that his wife would not let him leave the house easily and that arguments would sometimes take place in front of his parents.

“She would not let me leave the house easily. She would shout and scream in front of my parents, whether it was my mother or father,” he claimed.

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During the conversation, Tej Pratap also spoke about their differences in daily routines and religious practices. He claimed that his wife objected to his morning prayers and preferred to party late into the night.

“I used to pray at around 6 or 7 in the morning, but she didn’t like it. She would tell me not to pray. She would party until 4 or 5 in the morning,” he said.

He added, “Ours was an arranged marriage.”

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Tej Pratap Yadav recalls alleged incident involving wife Aishwarya Rai

During the conversation, Tej Pratap also recounted an incident in which he claimed to have seen Aishwarya chatting with a man he described as her former boyfriend. He alleged that she was exchanging messages such as “Love you” and sending heart emojis.

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“Once, I had gone to the Legislative Assembly. When I returned home in the evening and entered the bedroom, I saw her chatting with a man. He was apparently an old boyfriend of hers, and she was chatting with him, sending messages saying ‘Love you’ and heart emojis. I saw it from the doorway,” he said.

He also claimed that he secretly recorded videos of their arguments and later submitted them in court as evidence.

“One thing I did was secretly record videos whenever she fought with me. Those recordings became our evidence, and we submitted them in court,” Tej Pratap said.

He also spoke about the emotional impact of the period, saying, “When I remember those days, I feel shaken to the core. That is why whenever I see people fighting, it triggers trauma for me.”

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Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce case

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, on May 12, 2018. Their wedding was attended by several prominent political figures, as both families have political backgrounds.

The marriage ran into trouble within months. On November 2, 2018, Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition before a family court in Patna, seeking dissolution of the marriage on the ground of cruelty. At the time, he spoke publicly about their incompatibility and indicated that he had not wanted to marry at that point in his life.

The dispute turned into a prolonged legal battle, with Aishwarya also making allegations against Tej Pratap during the proceedings, including claims of harassment. Both sides have presented their respective accounts of the relationship.

In July 2024, the Patna High Court directed the family court to dispose of the matrimonial case within six months. However, in an order dated April 21, 2025, the High Court noted that the matter had not concluded within that period and declined to issue a fresh time-bound direction.

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The divorce case remains unresolved in the Patna family court, with the legal proceedings continuing.

Tej Pratap Yadav exits Rise And Fall 2

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav has bid farewell to Rise And Fall 2 reportedly due to his political and legal commitments. His exit episode is set to air on October 12.

During his stint on the show, he won the affection of his fellow contestants and made his mark by becoming the season’s first ‘Ultimate Ruler’.

DISCLAIMER: This story is based on personal statements made during a reality show appearance and unverified claims regarding ongoing marital disputes and legal proceedings. The details presented reflect individual accounts and personal recollections, which have not been independently verified and do not constitute legal or professional advice.