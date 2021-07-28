Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, Tattoo Redo, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: What to watch on July 28

From gritty crime thrillers to all kinds of animated shows, here’s what you can watch on OTT platforms today. Take your pick!

Title Platform Language Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam BookMyShow Stream English The Snitch Cartel: Origins Netflix Spanish Tattoo Redo Netflix English Bartkowiak Netflix Polish Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts Disney Plus Hotstar English Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Disney Plus Hotstar English The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney Plus Hotstar English

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam: BookMyShow Stream

In this epic crossover film of Teen Titans and Space Jam, the Titans are paid a visit by the villains of Space Jame, Nerdlucks, who tried to abduct Michael Jordan and the Loony Tunes. Yes, it promises to be as crazy as it sounds. At a run time of slightly over an hour, you can watch this one with your entire family.

The Snitch Cartel Origins: Netflix

The synopsis of this gritty crime show reads, “In Cali, during the ’70s and ’80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia’s drug industry.”

Tattoo Redo: Netflix

Not everyone gets the ‘perfect tattoo’ at the first go. In this show, some lucky clients get another chance to have their dream tattoo take form.

Bartkowiak: Netflix

In this polish crime drama, we see a young MMA fighter take over his family’s nightclub after his sibling mysteriously dies in a car crash. However, nothing is as it seems in Bartkowiak, and our hero will have to dig deeper to find the truth about his brother’s death.

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: Disney Plus Hotstar

Popular American TV host Robin Roberts sits down with some groundbreaking women of Hollywood to discover more about their inspiring journey. The show’s synopsis reads, “Get personal with Robin Roberts and some of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode is a profound conversation filled with emotion and inspiration. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition.”

Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life: Disney Plus Hotstar

The iconic duo of Chip ‘n’ Dale are back with another acorn-filled adventure. Accompany them on this ride of a lifetime are other beloved Disney characters.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Disney Plus Hotstar

The good ol’ Mickey Mouse certainly has a strong appetite for adventure. In this series, he embarks on a fun-filled journey and makes new friends along the way.