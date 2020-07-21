Ted Lasso trailer: Jason Sudeikis plays a well-meaning but naive American football coach

Jason Sudeikis in a still from the Apple TV Plus show Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis in a still from the Apple TV Plus show Ted Lasso.

The trailer for Apple TV Plus’ new comedy series Ted Lasso is out, and it looks promising. Featuring Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, the show has been co-created by the actor along with Bill Lawrence of Scrubs fame.

There are punchlines, nice locales and a positive spirit about the promo which makes you think you will most likely have a good time watching this somewhat predictable dramedy. However, what actually tilts the scale in the favour of this show is its premise. An American named Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), with no experience of having done something even remotely similar, is hired to coach a UK-based professional football club. Naturally, chaos ensues.

As far as the promo goes, things look shiny and happy, and the stakes don’t seem too high. We will know more once the pilot airs on August 14.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

Apart from Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso also stars Stephen Manas, Colin Blyth, Brendan Hunt and Bronson Webb.

