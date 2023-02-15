scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Ted Lasso Season 3 teaser sees Ted and team exuding their brand of positivity and self-belief, watch

The new season of Ted Lasso is upon us. Starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, the show's latest season will begin streaming on Apple TV Plus from March 15.

ted lassoA still from Ted Lasso Season 3 teaser.
The first teaser of the upcoming season of Apple TV Plus’ hit show Ted Lasso is out, and by the looks of it, more of that Lasso brand of positivity and belief is going to flood our screens again. In the short promo, we see Ted entering the locker room to find multiple charts with the word ‘believe’.

But before Ted’s entry, we are given a glimpse of the football players who write ‘believe’ on chart paper and hold it for the camera. Later, Ted enters and remarks, “Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we have been seen.”

The show’s official description reads, “In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Ted Lasso went on to win multiple Emmys in several categories, including Best Actor and Best Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso Season 3 will air on Apple TV Plus from March 15.

