Ted Lasso Season 2 trailer: Jason Sudeikis is back as the amateur football coach brimming with positivity

It seems like nothing can get Ted Lasso’s positivity down, not even Richmond’s relegation. At least that is what it looks like in the trailer for Ted Lasso Season 2, featuring Jason Sudeikis in the lead role.

In the clip, we see Ted facing several questions about his team’s demotion. But Sudeikis’ Ted is unfazed as he boldly answers all the potentially embarrassing queries.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Jason Sudeikis had spoken about the ‘universal theme’ of Ted Lasso. “Because life and death, good and evil are ubiquitous and there are themes of Ted Lasso that are more on a human level, although it is all pulled through the prism of an American eye. But yes, we took on the international challenges willfully,” he said.

The official synopsis for Ted Lasso Season 2 reads, “Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.”

Ted Lasso Season 2 arrives on July 23 on Apple TV Plus.