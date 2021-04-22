Ted Lasso season 2 teaser: Jason Sudeikis’ comedy series is back to give you a warm, fuzzy feeling

A teaser for season 2 of Ted Lasso is here. The season appropriately has the tagline – “Kindness is making a comeback.” The Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy drama series was an unexpected hit for Apple TV+ when it debuted last year in August.

The teaser for season 2 promises more of what we saw in the inaugural iteration. This is obviously a good thing as the first season of the show was clearly one of the best of 2020.

Based on Jason Sudeikis’ own character which he created to promote NBC’s coverage of the English Premier League, Ted Lasso is about an American football coach Lasso who is recruited by an English football team called AFC Richmond. That Lasso does not have an iota of experience with the sport is part of the show’s charm.

While every single character is interesting and written with depth, it is Lasso himself who is the highlight here. Even though his team considers him a dumb and folksy ‘yankee’ they are forced to work with, Lasso is more than he appears. He is possessed with a level of empathy and kindness rarely seen nowadays.

He is not woke and up-to-date with the latest social justice theories, as many TV protagonists are, but comes across as friendly and modest, and wins over people just by being himself. The show illustrates the power of kindness.

His story, behaviour and almost superhumanly optimistic outlook leave the viewer with a fuzzy feeling as though somebody draped you with a soft, warm blanket.

The humour is derived mainly from how people react to Lasso and his dumbfounded reaction as an American to British English, cuisine, and cusswords that are unique to the UK.

The series has an excellent and talented, if not terribly well-known, cast. Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, among others play supporting roles. All of them return for the second season.

Ted Lasso’s second season premiere on July 23 on Apple TV+.