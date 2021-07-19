Ted Lasso season 2 review roundup: Jason Sudeikis’ series scores 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

Ted Lasso season premieres with its first episode on July 23. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

The season 2 of Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has received universally positive critical reception. The Jason Sudeikis-led series has scored a perfect 100 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes after 24 reviews.

The critical consensus reads, “As comforting as a buttery biscuit from a friend, Ted Lasso’s sophomore season is a feel-good triumph that plays into the show’s strengths while giving its supporting team more time on the pitch.”

The series, developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, is about a midwestern American football coach, the titular Ted Lasso, who somehow finds himself as a coach to AFC Richmond, an English football team. Possessing oodles of optimism and an almost superhuman level of emotional intelligence and patience, Lasso soon wins over the English players and the audiences to the surprise of many.

The series’ inaugural season came as a balm to many a suffering soul last year. It appears the second season is even better.

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall said while the season’s beginning stumbles a bit, “the creative team handles this tough new assignment with the kind of aplomb that would merit enthusiastic attaboys from Ted.”

IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote, “Ted Lasso still feels like Ted Lasso,” and while there will be a lot more to say about the season once everyone has seen it, for now, that’s an incredible relief – and an impressive triumph.”

Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan wrote, “One of the wisest things about Ted Lasso is how it never loses sight of the fact that the title character uses his likability as both a fluffy, comforting duvet and a vibranium shield capable of unhealthy and self-serving deflection.”

Slashfilm’s Ben Pearson said the second season “is not afraid to challenge your notions of what Ted Lasso can be, and if you’re anticipating settling in for a new dopamine hit like the one that helped you get through 2020, this updated formula will jolt you out of a passive viewing.”

The Playlist’s Brian Tallerico said, “The folksy charm meter is sometimes turned up a bit too high, even in comparison to year one, but there’s so much to like here that it feels like fans will be satisfied and possibly even a bit surprised.”

