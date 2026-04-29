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Ted Lasso season 4 teaser: Jason Sudeikis in Chak De! India mode, to coach a women’s football team
Ted Lasso season 4 teaser: Jason Sudeikis returns to Richmond, only to be given his biggest challenge yet -- to coach a new women's football team.
Ted Lasso season 4 teaser: When the third season of Apple TV’s popular sports dramedy show Ted Lasso concluded three years ago, everybody thought that would be it. But soon, the streamer announced that another season is on its way, with most of the primary cast reprising their memorable roles, including co-creator, executive producer, and lead actor Jason Sudeikis, who will return as the titular coach in the fourth instalment.
Familiar faces return
Apple TV on Tuesday dropped the first teaser of Ted Lasso season 4. It starts with an exhausted Ted waking up to action. Season 3 ended with him quitting his duties and returning home to the US. But season 4 marks his return, although that’s not played up like some triumphant comeback in the teaser.
Instead, we just get glimpses of all the remaining and returning characters — Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Brendan Hunt as Coach Willis Beard, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, and Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, the owner of the football team AFC Richmond. Waddingham, who considered selling the stakes of her team at the end of season 3, still looks jaded as she falls flat on the bed, sporting a perturbed expression.
New women’s team
The teaser then introduces a new women’s football team, which Ted Lasso will be seen coaching this season. He’s surprised by their enthusiasm as they sprint across him as soon as the whistle is sounded, much to the elation of the audience in the stands. The teaser also features a familiar heckler who greets Ted before adding, “Too bad you’re coaching a bunch of gals, you w*nker!”
Season 4 sees Ted coaching a women’s football team, drawing comparisons to Chak De! India, where Shah Rukh Khan played coach Kabir Khan leading a new women’s hockey team all the way to a historic world cup win, in Shimit Amin’s 2007 seminal Bollywood sports drama.
The teaser ends with Ted surprising Rebecca and Keeley with his newfound command over internet slang and abbreviations, presumably thanks to more time spent with his kid back home. “The ETA is ASAP, PP,” he says, before spelling out the last two — As Soon As Possible, Pretty Please, much to their surprise.
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About Ted Lasso season 4
Season 4 has also been co-produced and co-written by Bill Lawrence, who, after his breakthrough with season 1, has built an impressive repertoire of shows for his banner Doozer Productions, including the Harrison Ford-starrer dramedy Shrinking on Apple TV and the ongoing Steve Carell-starrer Rooster on JioHotstar. Like the three seasons of Shrinking, Brett Goldstein is also part of the writers’ room of Ted Lasso season 4, which will premiere on Apple TV on August 5.
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