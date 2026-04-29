Ted Lasso season 4 teaser: Jason Sudeikis in Chak De! India mode, to coach a women’s football team

Ted Lasso season 4 teaser: When the third season of Apple TV’s popular sports dramedy show Ted Lasso concluded three years ago, everybody thought that would be it. But soon, the streamer announced that another season is on its way, with most of the primary cast reprising their memorable roles, including co-creator, executive producer, and lead actor Jason Sudeikis, who will return as the titular coach in the fourth instalment.

Familiar faces return

Apple TV on Tuesday dropped the first teaser of Ted Lasso season 4. It starts with an exhausted Ted waking up to action. Season 3 ended with him quitting his duties and returning home to the US. But season 4 marks his return, although that’s not played up like some triumphant comeback in the teaser.