Tara Alisha Berry: I have learned a lot about myself while working on Love Lust and Confusion

Viu India recently launched the second season of Love Lust and Confusion. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the series will once again see Tara Alisha Berry reprising her role as Poroma. Apart from confusion regarding relationships, the 13-episode show will also explore polyamory and the youth’s perspective on the same. Along with Tara, actors Rajat Barmecha, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Chopra and Samir Kochhar will also be seen in Love Lust and Confusion 2.

Tara recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about breaking stereotypes with Poroma and her expectations from season 2 of the show.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What’s new in Love Lust and Confusion 2?

Well, there is a lot of new stuff happening. There are a few additional cast members. There are new things happening but the same fun.

Having done two seasons, did you learn anything from your character Poroma?

Aaah, that’s a tough question (laughs). More than just the character, I have learned from the overall experience. It was a big responsibility and I have learned a lot about myself while at it. Our director Victor and the entire cast, all of them have a different working style. And when you spend a couple of months together, you tend to imbibe a lot from each other. All the actors in the series are amazing and I have learned a lot from them.

Do you feel the web has become an easy option to present women-oriented stories?

I don’t know if it can be termed easy but people are definitely taking more chances with the kind of content. I have known makers who have wanted to tell such stories for a long time. Maybe they did not have the confidence that it will work well then because it did not fall under the formula. The rise of the web has definitely given makers the liberty to tell their kind of stories. And not just that, they can also now experiment with so many different faces.

Since you mentioned web has opened doors for actors too, did Love Lust and Confusion help you bag good projects?

Totally. All the work that I got after the show has been through it. Honestly, over the years, I have realised that most of the work you get is when people see a performance of yours somewhere.

Your character Poroma is very different from other leading ladies. Did you get any feedback about it from female fans, in particular?

Yes, and in fact, it was really unexpected. Poroma is somebody, who would have been shown in a negative light a few years back. But here is a director, who is not scared to show variations of women. They are perfect and flawed and without any judgment. Not just me but all of us have received messages from girls who relate to the character. There was a girl who told me that she would feel guilty about the choices she made of having multiple relationships and partners but after seeing the show, she found a different perspective. I really feel that’s the great part of this show.

New episodes of Love Lust and Confusion 2 release every Saturday on Viu.