Tanuja Chandra’s next on LGBT community to have a digital release

A Monsoon Date revolves around a woman who is set to reveal her most personal secret to her lover. The film is written Gazal Dhaliwal, who had penned the screenplay of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which was also a same-sex love story.

Tanuja Chandra A Monsoon Date releases on June 5
A Monsoon Date is releasing on June 5 and features Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead.

Noted director Tanuja Chandra’s next film A Monsoon Date is a short story that revolves around the LGBT community.

The short film, which is releasing on June 5 on Eros Now, features Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead.

“Short films are a great way to address issues of equality and freedom. One can’t do that in a raw way in mainstream cinema. But the format of shorts which is highly regarded the world over allows for a filmmaker to dig deep into society and speak about issues in a more open manner,” Tanuja said in a statement.

The film is written Gazal Dhaliwal, who had penned the screenplay of Sonam Kapoor-Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which was also a same-sex love story.

A Monsoon Date revolves around a woman who is set to reveal her most personal secret to her lover.

The short was recently screened at the prestigious DFW South Asian Film Festival, one of the largest South Asian fests in North America.

