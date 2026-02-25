Tanmay Bhat admits using weight loss drugs, says he lost 75 kgs without using GLP-1 injection: ‘Dabbling with it to see how I feel’

Tanmay Bhat, one of the co-founders of AIB who now owns an advertising agency and is an investor in many start-ups, and continues to be a YouTuber, recently opened up about experimenting with GLP-1 drugs, which are also used as appetite suppressants that trigger weight loss. In the past, Tanmay has been open about his weight loss journey and on Wednesday, he took to X and shared that he has “experienced zero appetite suppression” since he started using GLP-1 drugs. Brands like Ozempic and Mounjaro fall under the same bracket of drugs.

Tanmay shared that since he wasn’t experiencing any appetite suppression, he investigated further and found that his gene report had a “a BDNF gene variant that is prone to weakened satiety signalling.” While many came forward with their suggestions, there were a few who told him to lose weight without using any drugs. One user said, “Not used it and will never use it. Lost 20 kgs already in last 1.5 years. Nothing is greater than putting your body through tough things.” To this, Tanmay replied that he has previously lost 75 kgs without using any drugs but is now dabbling with them to see how he feels about it.