Tanmay Bhat admits using weight loss drugs, says he lost 75 kgs without using GLP-1 injection: ‘Dabbling with it to see how I feel’
Tanmay Bhat shared that he has recently started experimenting with GLP-1 drugs, however, he is not experiencing any suppression in his appetite.
Tanmay Bhat, one of the co-founders of AIB who now owns an advertising agency and is an investor in many start-ups, and continues to be a YouTuber, recently opened up about experimenting with GLP-1 drugs, which are also used as appetite suppressants that trigger weight loss. In the past, Tanmay has been open about his weight loss journey and on Wednesday, he took to X and shared that he has “experienced zero appetite suppression” since he started using GLP-1 drugs. Brands like Ozempic and Mounjaro fall under the same bracket of drugs.
Tanmay shared that since he wasn’t experiencing any appetite suppression, he investigated further and found that his gene report had a “a BDNF gene variant that is prone to weakened satiety signalling.” While many came forward with their suggestions, there were a few who told him to lose weight without using any drugs. One user said, “Not used it and will never use it. Lost 20 kgs already in last 1.5 years. Nothing is greater than putting your body through tough things.” To this, Tanmay replied that he has previously lost 75 kgs without using any drugs but is now dabbling with them to see how he feels about it.
Chill yaar, I’ve lost over 75 kilos without touching a single GLP1 injection. But I like all new health tech and I am dabbling with GLP1s to see how I feel about it. I workout, I eat well, I have consistent blood works for the last 5 years. I have great guidance, I know what I’m…
— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) February 25, 2026
He wrote, “Chill yaar, I’ve lost over 75 kilos without touching a single GLP-1 injection. But I like all new health tech and I am dabbling with GLP1s to see how I feel about it. I workout, I eat well, I have consistent blood works for the last 5 years. I have great guidance, I know what I’m doing. Spare me moral lecture pls.”
Another user reminded him that since he has lost a lot of weight the “natural way” and he was “quite inspirational”, why would he “touch this stuff and dilute the past efforts.” To this, Tanmay wrote, “What’s to dilute. I’m trying things to see what I like and don’t like. I like new tech.”
Other users recommended increasing the dose or changing the site where he was administering the drug. There were also some users who recommended that he must consult an endocrinologist before tampering with his dosage and experimenting upon himself.
In 2017, Ranveer Allahbadia shared a post where he detailed how Tanmay lost 110 kgs. Before becoming a podcaster, Ranveer worked as a fitness trainer and created fitness content on YouTube. In 2024, fitness coach Abhi Rajput shared that Tanmay had lost 50 kgs with a disciplined lifestyle.
Recently, comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj opened up about using Mounjaro. She shared a video on her YouTube channel where she opened up about her mental health struggles amid this phase and recalled how her fitness journey got derailed because of an injury.
Dr AG Unnikrishnan of Pune’s Chellaram Diabetes Institute told Indian Express about safeguards to using GLP 1 drugs earlier, “Diabetes and obesity are chronic conditions for which people need to continue taking the medicine till the benefits last — people already do that for conditions such as diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension. There are some clinicians who are reducing doses in their patients but that can be done on a case-to-case basis. The protocol cannot be generalised for all. Also the drug must be used in tandem with diet and exercise.”
