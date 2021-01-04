Tandav trailer: The delicate and dangerous dance of politics

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav is out. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the political drama also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah Jane Dias, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Anuup Sonii, Kumud Mishra and Sandhya Mridul.

The well-cut trailer shows how people from various backgrounds interact in their fight to sit on the highest chair. Saif’s Samar Pratap Singh, who belongs to a political family, hopes to become the prime minister. Grover plays his cunning, all-knowing aid. Ayyub is a student leader. Meanwhile, Kapadia and Mishra’s characters want to ascend the ‘throne’ by any means possible.

The trailer shows us how these people’s lives are interlinked while building up the drama in a more-or-less predictable fashion. The actors seem well cast. The script has been penned by Article 15 writer Gaurav Solanki, so I have high hopes. In the end, it will all boil down to Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction. Known for making commercial cinema, it will be interesting to see how he has handled the web series.

Talking about his character in Tandav, Saif Ali Khan said in a statement, “The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me, a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character.”

The official synopsis of the web series reads, “The charismatic leader of a premiere political party, Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan), feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM after his party wins the (Lok Sabha) elections. Samar’s father, the party patriarch and the Prime Minister of the country, Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is not willing to retire yet. Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia), party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are few of many other leaders considering themselves fit to sit the chair. But the chair never comes easy. A parallel story plays out with the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayub) who becomes an overnight youth icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva wants to bring about the change, sway the youth and overthrow the power pillars. Shiva gets the first taste of power. Shiva and Samar’s lives intersect as the national politics meets the campus activism. The dance of politics ensues as a series of events expose the inherent deceit, manipulation, greed, ambition and violence in all the relationships.”

Tandav will premiere on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.