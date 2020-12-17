Tandav teaser: Saif leads the multi-player game of power and politics

Tandav will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The teaser of Saif Ali Khan-led web series Tandav is out. The clip of the political drama introduces the show’s key players, who call the shots in Delhi’s power corridors.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav looks like a slick, tense drama which will take “viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in the pursuit of power.” Going by the trailer, Saif looks pitch-perfect as an ambitious political leader, who waves at a sea of supporters, as the voiceover says, “The only driving force in India is politics. In our country, the prime minister is the only king.”

Tandav also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Kritika Avasthi, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Kumud Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Paresh Pahuja. All the actors in the teaser are looking terrific, displaying varied emotions and enough mystery to engage the audience.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who makes his digital debut with Tandav, said that he has gone beyond the two-dimensional perception of politics and tried to explore its grey side, which is less exploited on screen.

“Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you will realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white. The world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show,” Zafar said in a statement.

Penned by Gaurav Solanki of Article 15 fame, and produced by Offside Entertainment, Tandav is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.

