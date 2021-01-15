Tandav release LIVE UPDATES: Saif Ali Khan-starrer opens to mixed reviews

Tandav is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav is finally out. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features an array of actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Kumud Mishra, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Dino Morea, Hiten Tejwani, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sandhya Mridul.

The official synopsis of Tandav reads, “The charismatic leader of a premiere political party – Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan) feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM but Samar’s father, the party patriarch and the PM – Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) isn’t willing to retire yet. Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia), party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are few of many other leaders considering themselves fit to sit in this chair. But this chair never comes easily, they must constantly keep striving for it. A parallel story is that of the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayyub) who becomes an overnight icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva now wants to bring the change, sway the youth, overthrow the power pillars – he knows the sweet taste of power. And power corrupts. Shiva and Samar will meet as country politics will cross roads with youth politics. Tandav is the coming together of a series of manipulations that exposes layers of human greed, ambition, love, vulnerability, and violence.”

Written by Article 15 fame writer Gaurav Solanki, Tandav is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Offside Entertainment.