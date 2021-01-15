Tandav release LIVE UPDATES: Saif Ali Khan-starrer opens to mixed reviews

Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav is finally out. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features an array of actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Kumud Mishra, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Dino Morea, Hiten Tejwani, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sandhya Mridul.
The official synopsis of Tandav reads, “The charismatic leader of a premiere political party – Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan) feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM but Samar’s father, the party patriarch and the PM – Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) isn’t willing to retire yet. Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia), party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are few of many other leaders considering themselves fit to sit in this chair. But this chair never comes easily, they must constantly keep striving for it. A parallel story is that of the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayyub) who becomes an overnight icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva now wants to bring the change, sway the youth, overthrow the power pillars – he knows the sweet taste of power. And power corrupts. Shiva and Samar will meet as country politics will cross roads with youth politics. Tandav is the coming together of a series of manipulations that exposes layers of human greed, ambition, love, vulnerability, and violence.”
Written by Article 15 fame writer Gaurav Solanki, Tandav is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Offside Entertainment.
Saif Ali Khan in a statement admitted that he finds playing a grey character "more interesting and experimental." He said, "I have done quite a few characters with grey shares, and I have thoroughly enjoyed them. Rather than playing milky-white characters, I do find this more interesting and experimental. I am glad that I am able to play Samar’s character who is vulnerable, fierce, authoritative and kind. It is like channeling a different part of you. Moreover, I don’t think playing a politician’s character is risky at all. Tandav is not a documentary. It is a fictional account."
A Twitter user, @nocturnal_25, mentioned on Twitter, "Not even being biased but really Sana Mir is the only character I felt I cared about. Just can't take eyes off @Kritika_Kamra when she's onscreen. Hers is also one of the more centric and prominent parts in the story and the chemistry with Zeeshan is super sweet!"
@itsmiraziz tweeted, "Took me exactly 5 hours to finish #Tandav and I must say what an amazing performance by Saif Ali Khan, absolutely loved it! Hopefully it doesn’t take 2 years to release the second season"
"#Tandav First 3 episodes in - predictable, Bollywood-laden, unrealistic. Dimple, Dhulia nice, Saif's presence always a plus, but no Sacred Games 1 magic here. Otherwise not a very relatable cast. Let's see if things improve," wrote Agamoni Ghosh on Twitter.
@shivadfilms shared via Twitter, 'Just completed watching 2 episodes of #Tandav. Some scenes lacked pace & seemed to be dragged out, but overall the plot is interesting so far with excellent performances by Saif Ali Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Dimple Kapadia. Background score/theme music is too good.'
Disha Parmar tweeted, "I think Saif looks and does his best in Grey Shade characters! Loving his look in #TandavOnPrime and what can I say about the rest of the cast, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Gauhar Khan — cannot wait to watch it!"