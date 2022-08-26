scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Tanaav teaser: Indian adaptation of Israeli series Fauda is set in Kashmir

Tanaav is based in Kashmir in 2017 and is helmed by Sudhir Mishra along with Sachin Mamta Krishn. It stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, and others.

tanaav teaserTanaav will stream on SonyLIV.

Streaming platform SonyLIV has unveiled the teaser of its new socio-political drama titled Tanaav. The web series is based in Kashmir in 2017 and is helmed by Sudhir Mishra along with Sachin Mamta Krishn. It is an official adaptation of popular Israeli series Fauda.

The teaser opens with a bomb blast at a restaurant in Kashmir. Then we see some shots of various characters of the series who seem to have something on their mind, and a news clipping that reads, ‘Kashmir’s Panther Killed’. While nothing can be said about the series’ plot from the teaser, it ends with a character announcing, “Ye Kashmir hai, yahan kuch khatam nahi hone vala (This is Kashmir, nothing is going to end here).”

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.”

Tanaav stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, and Aryaman Seth among others.

Speaking about his experience of making the series, filmmaker Mishra had earlier said, “As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. Cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch Tanaav.”

The release date of the series, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions, is yet to be announced.

