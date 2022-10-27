Tanaav: Indian adaptation of Fauda set in Kashmir to premiere in November, watch trailer

The trailer of Tanaav, an upcoming web series on SonyLIV, is out. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the story which is set in Kashmir and discusses the politics of the region. There have been many films and shows that have discussed the issue being explored here and from what we can see so far, Tanaav seems like it is one of the many shows that have done this before.

Tanaav is the official adaptation of the popular Israeli series Fauda.

Watch the trailer of Tanaav Here:

Tanaav is being directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn. Sudhir, known for making popular films like Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, Chameli, Khoya Khiya Chand, recently helmed Serious Men which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The filmmaker made his OTT debut with the Hotstar series Hostages.

In an earlier statement, Sudhira spoke about working on the show and said, “As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. Cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch Tanaav.”

Tanaav stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth among others.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.”

Tanaav premieres on SonyLIV on November 11.