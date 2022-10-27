scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Tanaav: Indian adaptation of Fauda set in Kashmir to premiere in November, watch trailer

The Indian adaptation of Israeli series Fauda, titled Tanaav, is all set to premiere on Sony LIV from November 11.

tanaav trailerTanaav will stream on SonyLIV from November 11.

The trailer of Tanaav, an upcoming web series on SonyLIV, is out. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the story which is set in Kashmir and discusses the politics of the region. There have been many films and shows that have discussed the issue being explored here and from what we can see so far, Tanaav seems like it is one of the many shows that have done this before.

Tanaav is the official adaptation of the popular Israeli series Fauda.

Watch the trailer of Tanaav Here:

Tanaav is being directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn. Sudhir, known for making popular films like Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, Chameli, Khoya Khiya Chand, recently helmed Serious Men which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The filmmaker made his OTT debut with the Hotstar series Hostages.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

In an earlier statement, Sudhira spoke about working on the show and said, “As a filmmaker, Tanaav allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. Cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch Tanaav.”

In Premium |Exclusive | Atul Kulkarni on Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s performance and film’s messaging: ‘Disruptions due to religion in India needed to be addressed’

Tanaav stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth among others.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.”

Tanaav premieres on SonyLIV on November 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 05:56:16 pm
Next Story

Bigger and Better Prizes Only on CRED: Here’s What the Winners Had To Say

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement