Tamilrockerz trailer: Arun Vijay’s upcoming SonyLIV series dives into the dark world of digital piracy

The trailer for the upcoming SonyLIV web series Tamilrockerz, starring actor Arun Vijay, was released on July 16. It teases a deep dive into the dark world of digital piracy and explores the entertainment industry’s battles against internet pirates responsible for inflicting crores’ worth of losses on them.

The show follows the journey of Rudra, a cop who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie from the notorious piracy group.

In a press statement, Arun Vijay said, “Piracy has been a constant battle for the entertainment industry. However, in the fast-evolving world that feeds on digital advancements and technological innovations, piracy has taken newer forms. The show portrays this battle in brilliant details. It’s not often that you get to portray a character like Rudra, and it has been a delight. The show’s concept is unique, and it is relevant in the present circumstances. I am pleased to collaborate with Arivazhagan and AVM Productions for this one. I am sure SonyLIV will help the show reach across demographics. All I am waiting for now is the viewers’ reaction to it.”

Arun Vijay also took to Twitter and shared the trailer. He wrote, “The captivating trailer of #TamilRockerz is here!! Get ready to travel with #Rudhra and watch him unravel the mysterious dark web of deceit and lies…”

The series also features Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles. Tamilrockerz is set to stream on SonyLIV from August 19. The show has been directed by Arivazhagan and written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan.