Talks were on with Sidharth Shukla for Broken But Beautiful 4, had planned a happy ending, say makers

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise at the age of 40 shocked his fans and his colleagues. The actor, who was last seen in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3, was widely popular and loved by the audience ever since he won Bigg Boss 13. Weeks after his passing, the makers of the web series have revealed that they were discussing resuming the series for its fourth season with Shukla in August. The actor passed away on September 2.

Showrunner Sarita Tanwar revealed, “In August, we got a call from ALTBalaji. This was to meet and discuss the story for Broken But Beautiful Season 4.” Sarita revealed that they had planned a “happy ending” for the fictional couple on the show but nature had other plans. “Yes, #AgMi was going to happen with a fairytale happy ending. But it was not meant to be,” she said.

Sarita added, “I cannot imagine Broken but Beautiful 4 without Sidharth Shukla. It is said, ‘It’s hard to turn the page when you know someone won’t be in the next chapter, but the story must go on.’ It’s most true in this industry. However, it’s too soon to even think about it. Broken but Beautiful 3 was his digital debut. Unfortunately, it will forever be remembered as his last release. The song has ended. But the melody lingers on.”

Director Priyanka Ghose recalled that Sidharth had “livewire energy” when he was on the set but despite all the fun, he was always “super observant.” She added, “He never missed a single thing that happened on set, even if it didn’t involve him. He was someone who could make everyone around him comfortable. However, his focus was unshakeable. Having him on set was full of positivity and he was always my support system.”

Ghose called Shukla one of her “closest friends.” “I am the one who is broken, now that I am left without one of my closest friends, creative collaborator and, a constant guide, while he shall always remain beautiful,” she said.