Tales from the Loop first impression: An intriguing sci-fi TV series

Tales from the Loop is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Tales from the Loop is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tales from the Loop is a science fiction anthology series developed and written by Nathaniel Halpern. The series, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is based on an art book by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag.

The show is about a machine housed inside an underground facility that is purported to unlock the secrets of the universe. It apparently makes unlikely stuff — previously thought to be in the realm of science-fiction — possible.

The series has an intriguing premise, and it delivers on it for the most part. If the plot sounds similar to Stranger Things or the more recent Devs, fret not. Tales from the Loop is its own thing despite superficial resemblance.

Every episode has a different story, and is directed by a different director, so the quality varies slightly. Although, all the episodes are penned by Halpern.

The first episode, titled Loop, has a little girl searching for her mother in the town below where the facility is situated. The information is given piece-meal. We know the girl is aware her mother works at the underground facility. We are shown a verbal spat between her mother and somebody, which is a hint for careful viewers about an upcoming twist.

The twist in question is something you see coming from miles away, but the episode itself does not seem obsessed with that. Instead, it tells a weird, largely interesting self-contained story. Although the philosophy and larger point it is apparently making fall flat, that does not stop from it being good quality TV. It is really well shot, and the visual effects are top-notch in an otherworldly way.

Overall, Tales from the Loop is a nice new addition to sci-fi TV. Even though the show fails at the profounder things it clearly wishes to say, it is excellent entertainment. Stay tuned for the full review.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd