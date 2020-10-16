Taish trailer: Bejoy Nambiar’s next promises to be an intense affair

Taish will release on ZEE5 on October 29. (Photo: Jim Sarbh/Instagram)

The trailer of ZEE5 original Taish released on Thursday. The first few shots of the trailer intrigue you as with the sound of every gunshot, you meet the five central characters, played by Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kirti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

As the trailer plays, we meet two brothers, Sarbh and Samrat, who are at a countryside family wedding. These two seem to be fun guys who are rich and flamboyant. Next, we are introduced to Rane as someone who knows only to kill, and that is what he does for a living. But what makes the worlds of deadly Rane and a happy-go-lucky Samrat collide has been kept a secret. The only thing we know is there is a lot of bloodshed.

From the looks of it, Taish, a revenge drama directed by Bejoy Nambiar, appears to be packed with drama, suspense, action and romance. It also features Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhimanyu Singh, Saloni Batra and Zoa Morani in supporting roles.

Talking about Taish, Nambiar had told PTI, “It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work.”

Taish will release simultaneously as a six-episode web series and as a feature film on October 29.

