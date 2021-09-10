Tabbar teaser: Supriya Pathak, Kanwaljit Singh come together for intense family thriller

The teaser of SonyLIV’s new show Tabbar is out. It features actors Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramveer Cheema, Nupur Nagpal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kanwaljit Singh in prominent roles. From the look of it, the web show appears to be an engaging watch. Tabbar translates into family in Punjabi.

The short video begins with Pavan Malhotra’s character Omkar Singh trying to burn a dead body at a deserted place while his wife Sargun (Supriya Pathak) watches him in horror from the car. We also get to see a shot of the couple with their two sons, who are equally horrified. As the words, “All the lines get blurred when it comes to your blood,” appear on the screen, you get a hint about the premise of the show. Ranvir Shorey also makes a mysterious appearance in the teaser leaving the viewers intrigued about his character.

Billed as a family thriller, Tabbar is directed by Ajit Pal Singh and written by Harman Wadala. Supriya Pathak had a great time working on the web series as she shared in a statement, “I have always worked with characters that tell a story and Sargun’s character tells a story of a strong woman who loves her family unconditionally. She may be a coy, demure middle-class woman, but when it comes to her family’s safety, she fights against all odds to protect them.”

She added, “Tabbar revolves around this beautiful family who support each other in times of trouble and how they survive the unknown by standing together. Working with Pavan Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh, and others has been an amazing experience.”

Actor Kanwaljit Singh, who was last seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, feels Tabbar has given him an opportunity to try a different character. He said, “I believe as an actor we should keep trying out newer opportunities and with Tabbar, I got the chance to experiment with my character who is sharp-minded and bossy. Tabbar is about family bonding and having each other’s back in times of crisis. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Punjab, the makers have done a fabulous job with the show.”

Tabbar will stream on SonyLIV. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the show.