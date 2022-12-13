Taaza Khabar trailer: Bhuvan Bam promises to show off his dramatic chops in Disney Plus Hotstar series

Comedian and influencer Bhuvan Bam is making his OTT debut with Disney Plus Hotstar series Taaza Khabar. The trailer of the show, released on Tuesday, features Bhuvan as a sanitation worker Vasant, who is hustling to get up the financial ladder. We also catch a glimpse of Vasant romancing Shriya Pilgaonkar’s character in the promo.

The trailer showcases a darker and grittier Mumbai, in which Bhuvan’s Vasant is seen trying to push his limits to achieve his long-held goals.

The official synopsis of Taaza Khabar reads, “A gritty comedy-drama series set in South Mumbai, it is seen from the perspective of a shauchalaya worker, Vasant Gawde, aka Vasya, whose mundane and poverty-stricken life turns upside down when a simple dua from a good deed gives him surreal powers. Along with his tight-knit squad of friends, he uses his newfound super-power to master his own destiny until karma beckons again.”

Speaking about the show, Bhuvam, who is also co-directing it, said in a statement, “Taaza Khabar is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of human wishes and wants. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars. Everyone on set was an expert at their job but it was a first for me and I’m thankful for all the relationships I cultivated on set. We have worked with all our hearts to bring this story to life and all I can say is viewers can expect anything and everything from this show.”

Taaza Khabar will start streaming from January 6 on Disney Plus Hotstar.