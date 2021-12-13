Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta to release on Netflix, actor says ‘it is time to run’

Taapsee Pannu on Monday, revealed that her upcoming movie Looop Lapeta is heading for a digital release on Netflix. She made the announcement with a motion poster with the caption “Time is ticking, and it is time to run.” Looop Lapeta is the official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The video has a trance-like feel to it and gives us a glimpse into the world of Looop Lapeta, promising it to be a fun-filled, thrilling ride. Taapsee, who is fresh from the success of Rashmi Rocket, wrote with the video on Instagram, “Can’t wait for all of you to see the film! #LooopLapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

In Looop Lapeta, Taapsee plays the role of Savi. Tahir on the hand hand plays her on-screen lover named Satya. Earlier this year, Tahir introduced his character to his audience with a social media post. “Dearest Savi, tujhse mill kar meri life badal gayi (life has changed after I met you) and all it took is a day. Sometimes when we’re together I can feel time standstill. When you laugh it seems to slip by. We obviously bend the definition of time and now, quite literally, that must be put to the test. The only stakes higher than live or die are love & loss. So run, run like you must to keep us going! I place my bets on you,” Tahir wrote along with a poster of his film.

Looop Lapeta marks Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first collaboration together. (Photo: PR Handout) Looop Lapeta marks Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first collaboration together. (Photo: PR Handout)

Run Lola Run starred Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu. Taapsee steps into the shoes of Franka. Earlier this year, Taapsee opened up on why she was reluctant on signing the film but eventually went ahead with it.

In an Instagram post, Taapsee wrote, “I ran behind some films and some have just thankfully fallen in my lap. This (Loop Lapeta) being the latter I couldn’t be more grateful to these guys and the luck line in my palm. From entering the narration with the idea to say No, to leaving it with an immediate Yes, thanks to these gentlemen for hanging by a solid script and concept for years and being more sure of me being Savi than I was.”