Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Taapsee Pannu to make her short film debut with Nitishastra

Taapsee Pannu is all set to make her digital debut with a Kapil Verma's short film, Nitishastra. The film which also stars Vicky Arora and Aishwariya Sonar will hit the internet on June 4.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: May 29, 2018 3:31:48 pm
Taapsee Pannu photos Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Dil Junglee.
Related News

Actor Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a short film titled Nitishastra and she says that her love for telling tales and being a part of some great stories made her say “yes” to the project.

“For the love of telling and being a part of some great stories, here is my first ever attempt to be a part of a short film. All because of this man whose vision and story made me say ‘yes’ to it instantly, Congratulations Kapil Verma. Nitishastra Out for you all to see on. June 4, 2018,” Taapsee tweeted alongside her first look from the short film.

The film, a family drama, is directed by Kapil Verma and is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films — a digital platform. Verma thanked Taapsee for saying an “instant yes” to the film.

“It started as an idea that turned into a story and was supported by some great talents. Thanks Taapsee for that instant ‘Yes’. Introducing the first look of our short film ‘Nitishastra’. A Family drama co-starring Vicky Arora and Aishwariya Sonar,” he tweeted on Monday.

This is the first time Taapsee will feature in a short film. She currently awaits the release of her upcoming feature film Soorma on June 29. She also has three more films in her kitty — Tadka, Mulq and Manmarziyan. Apart from this, she will be also seen in Telugu film Neevevaroo which also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, and Ritika Singh in the lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now