Sylvie’s origin story shared in new Loki featurette, drops her first look as a child

A new featurette for Disney+ MCU series Loki promises to trace the origins of Sylvie Laufeydottir, played by Sophia Di Martino. Sylvie is the female variant of Loki from another timeline. She was first introduced in the second episode of the show titled “The Variant”.

Sylvie Laufeydottir means Sylvie, the daughter of Laufey. Laufey was the king of Frost Giants, who was killed by Loki in the main MCU timeline. He was also the father of Loki.

More mischief has arrived ✨ @Sophiadimartino is #Sylvie in Marvel Studios’ #Loki. The first three episodes of the Original Series are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0jtpiz0Yp — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 24, 2021

Sylvie is the dangerous variant that the Time Variance Authority has been hunting for.

In the featurette, Sophia says while Sylvie is another version of Loki, she is also different from him. The clip is interspersed with snippets of footage from the fourth and next episode.

A young Sylvie in a flashback in Loki’s upcoming episode. (Photo: Marvel Studios) A young Sylvie in a flashback in Loki’s upcoming episode. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The episode will feature a flashback involving Sylvie’s childhood on Asgard of her timeline. She is also glimpsed as a child appears in the video. “The universe wants to break free so it manifests chaos, like me,” says Sylvie in the video.

While we can expect many things will be similar with her male counterpart, there will be new things that made her a different person. Clearly, as we have seen before, both have a penchant for troublemaking.

At one point Sylvie asks Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief, “What makes a Loki, well, Loki?”

“Independence, authority, style,” answers the former prince of Asgard.

Earlier, the third episode had revealed that Loki is bisexual, sending a wave of excitement in the fandom. He did that in a casual conversation with Sylvie. With this revelation, Loki has become the first openly bisexual character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki streams on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.