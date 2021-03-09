Switchh trailer: Vikrant Massey stars in outdated con movie

Vikrant Massey starrer Switchh is finally getting to see the light of the day. Directed by Mustufa Raj, it was made in 2014, and watching the trailer, you will realise how outdated the film seems today. The film will stream on Eros Now from March 21.

The action-thriller will delve into the lives of a group of friends, who use their charm to dupe people for cash. As these hustlers plan to crack the robbery of the century, they will also have to deal with friendship, love and betrayal among them. Headlined by Vikrant Massey, Switchh will also star Naren Kumar, Madhu Sneha, Tanvi Vyas, Veer Aryan and Niten Mirani.

The trailer opens with Vikrant Massey’s character Sam exclaiming that money can solve 99 out of 100 problems. He then sets his girlfriend Myra (Sena) to fake a romance with a rick tycoon Neil (Kumar), to extort money from him. However, things take a turn for the worse, and Sam would need to switch his place with Neil to save his love and their lives. The film has some thrilling moments, especially when it gives a glimpse of racing cars and some fight sequences. However, the performances of most actors are short of average.

Massey, who has given us some incredible performances in films like A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak, and Cargo, among others, looks a misfit in Switchh. We wonder what he would have to say about his work in the film. Other actors are forgettable and so is the film. We have had enough of con drama and thrillers in the last few years, and we could easily skip this overly delayed project.

Commenting on the film, Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group in a statement said, “Switchh is an intriguing story that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats. The story, screenplay and performances are perfectly woven together to offer audiences a thrilling experience.”

Produced by Nine Hope Productions, Ashwini Sehdev, Vinod Adnani and Harish Purswani Switchh will stream on Eros Now from March 21.