‘Drowning political career’: Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla clash on Rise and Fall 2

Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall Season 2 premiered on Saturday, and the fireworks have already begun. The much-anticipated rivalry between Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla erupted in the second episode, with the two getting into a heated war of words. The tension had been brewing since the premiere episode, when Shehzad ignored Swara after she entered the penthouse. He later made body-shaming remarks about her behind her back and brought up an old incident in which Swara was allegedly ignored by Salman Khan while dancing at his Ganpati Visarjan a few years ago.
On Saturday, after Swara entered the show, Shehzad ignored Swara and spoke behind her back. He said, “Once during a visarjan, one bhai was dancing, Swaraji, to get mileage and footage, danced at somebody else’s Visarjan, and he also ignored her. I am in the same ignore mode. We don’t have a personal issue; our opinions clash, and for that, I can go to any extent.” Later, Shehzad, Manish Kashyap, and Siwet Tomar made body-shaming remarks about Swara and said that she had only been eating ever since she entered the show.
On Sunday, after all contestants joined the show, Virender Sehwag confronted Shehzad Poonawalla for ignoring Swara Bhasker. He said, “Shehzad, you spoke a lot about Swara Bhasker on social media; you tried to provoke her. Now, when she came inside the tower, you didn’t even speak to her. Awaaz baith gayi hai kya?” Reacting to this comment, Shehzad said, “Mera swar dabane wala abhi tak koi maai ka laal paida nahi hua. But yes, I don’t sit with negativity. If you poke me, I won’t spare you. It’s my life’s motto: opinions are paramount, and I cannot budge from them. Nobody’s father feeds me, so if anyone thinks that they can flaunt their elitism, ideas, or identity, they can leave it at home. If you come on to me, I will answer back. I am not scared of fighting; you must have seen my debates.”
Sehwag, in response, said that he had not seen a single debate of Shehzad. His answer left Swara laughing. When Sehwag pointed out Swara’s reaction, Shehzad added, “I ignore such people. She is used to being ignored. Haven’t you seen her video? (laughs)” Swara also hit back at Shehzad’s comment. She told Virender Sehwag, “Ignoring someone means you won’t acknowledge someone, but he has made 36 tweets, 3-4 videos, and over 50000 messages. Rather than asking for votes for him, his team is appealing to people to send me to the basement. That’s not what ignoring means.”
Soon after, a heated argument broke out between Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla. Shehzad said, “Whoever speaks against the country, we will speak against them.” Swara hit back, “This is a game, not an election, and this game won’t save his drowning political career.” Shehzad responded, “Don’t worry about my career; try to make your husband win first.” Swara then said, “My husband got a party ticket at 32, not like you, who has to knock on several doors hoping to get a ticket. In this show, you are also trying to whitewash that image.”
Replying to Swara, Shehzad said, “Don’t worry about me. If I wanted to win elections, I would have stayed in the party. I walked out of it and stood up on my own.” Swara tried to end the argument and told Sehwag, “I know a lot about him. If I say that here, his standard will drop miserably, even though he is used to such low standards; I don’t want to do it. I am not interested in kichad-matti.”
Swara Bhaskar calls Shehzad Poonawalla a troll
Before entering Rise and Fall Season 2, Swara Bhasker exclusively spoke to SCREEN and called Shehzad Poonawalla a troll. She said, “I have just discovered him, actually. And he has been pitching himself like that. For me, he’s a troll. And maybe now an elevated troll. I don’t really see what his other credentials are. And it seems to me that once I agreed to do the show, they needed a rivalry. That’s how they found him. So he should say thank you to me. Sounds like he’s in this show because of me. And he’s milking it; he’s only doing interviews, talking about me like he’s obsessed. He’s made three or four videos and shared tweets. I have many trolls, and he is one of them.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More