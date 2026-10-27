‘I have ruined my career by taking a stand’: Swara Bhasker slams influencers on Rise & Fall 2

Actor Swara Bhasker is currently participating in the reality show Rise & Fall Season 2 hosted by Virendra Sehwag. In a recent episode, Swara took a dig at content creators and reality show stars.

The actor’s remarks came after influencer Shreya Karla advised her to be less diplomatic and focus on her own game. While Swara initially thanked Shreya for her feedback, she later expressed her frustration over influencers and reality stars lecturing her on how to play the game.

Swara Bhasker made it clear that she was comfortable with her approach and was not interested in building a career through reality shows. “Shreya, respectfully, I am who I am. My world is not the world of reality shows. I am actually not interested in building a career through these kinds of shows,” she said.