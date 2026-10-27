‘I have ruined my career by taking a stand’: Swara Bhasker slams influencers on Rise & Fall 2

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Actor Swara Bhasker is currently participating in the reality show Rise & Fall Season 2 hosted by Virendra Sehwag. In a recent episode, Swara took a dig at content creators and reality show stars.
The actor’s remarks came after influencer Shreya Karla advised her to be less diplomatic and focus on her own game. While Swara initially thanked Shreya for her feedback, she later expressed her frustration over influencers and reality stars lecturing her on how to play the game.
Swara Bhasker made it clear that she was comfortable with her approach and was not interested in building a career through reality shows. “Shreya, respectfully, I am who I am. My world is not the world of reality shows. I am actually not interested in building a career through these kinds of shows,” she said.
The actor thanked Shreya Kalra for her feedback and did not extend the conversation. However, after Shreya walked away, Swara shared her frustration with content creators and reality stars offering her advice. “I have ruined my career by taking a stand for things that matter, instead of endorsing every Tom, Dick and Harry who pays you money. Please, I do not need lectures from content creators or reality stars.”
Swara Bhasker has often been vocal about social and political issues.
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Recently, Swara faced severe backlash over comments about the jauhar scene in Padmaavat. Sharing her side of the story, she said, “I don’t understand. This is a 9- or 10-year-old controversy. I have already got the same gaalis for it in 2018 when that open letter came out. Now I’m only answering a question about what the open letter was for, which I have already been abused for, and the controversy is done and dusted. Now, again, you’re angry about the same thing that you were angry about 10 years ago. I don’t get it. And you’re not just misconstruing. You are lying about what I said.”
The actor further added, “Earlier, I thought they didn’t understand English, so I said it in Hindi. I said that if I had been a rape survivor and I watched that glorification, I would feel like a coward. I’m saying ‘I’ would feel like a coward. Even major media channels, for God’s sake, are reporting that Swara Bhaskar calls jauhar an act of cowardice or the jauhar women are cowards. Honestly, I felt that was a constructed controversy. There was an organized, very self-conscious sort of decision to keep that controversy alive.”