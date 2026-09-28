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Swara Bhasker recalls 2 failed IVF attempts before marrying Fahad Ahmad: ‘Wanted a family’
In the latest episode of Rise and Fall 2, actor Swara Bhasker opened up about going through 2 failed IVF attempts, before marrying politician Fahad Ahmad.
Actor and social media activist Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad’s wedding in 2023, came as a big surprise to fans. The couple, who have a 3-year-old daughter, were close friends for years before finally getting married. Swara has now participated as a contestant in Prime Video’s reality show Rise and Fall 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag. In the latest episode of the show, she revealed going through two rounds of failed IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) before marrying Fahad. The actor also opened up about receiving two good news at the same time, her wedding and conceiving their first child.
While speaking to co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Swara Bhasker recalled convincing her parents that she wanted to have a child through IVF and becoming a single mother. “I was ready to do IVF. I had convinced my parents that I don’t think I will get married now, so I wanted to have a baby through IVF. Initially, they were shocked, but my parents are very sweet, they talked to me about it,” she shared.
The actor further continued, “They said that it can be challenging in a country like India, but if that’s what you want. I really wanted to have a child, a family. I did two rounds of IVF, from an anonymous sperm bank donor, but it failed.”
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However, before she could try again, Swara started dating Fahad Ahmad and the two decided to tie the knot with each other. “Then, Fahad and I hooked up. We were friends for a long time. We just dated for 2-3 months and I got pregnant immediately. We had a court wedding. Basically, we got 2-3 good news’ altogether,” she said.
Swara-Fahad’s relationship
Actor Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad met at a protest rally, in January 2020. The duo became friends, and eventually started dating in late 2022. Then, they got married in a court ceremony on February 16, 2023 (with official registration dated January 6, 2023), followed by traditional festivities in March 2023. On September 23 2023, within 9 months of marriage, they welcomed a baby girl named Raabiyaa.
Swara Bhasker’s rift with Shehzad Poonawalla
Meanwhile, he much-anticipated enmity between Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla in Rise and Fall 2 intensified in the second episode of the show.
After the actor entered the show on Sunday, Shehzad ignored her and spoke behind her back. “Once during a visarjan, one bhai was dancing, Swaraji, to get mileage and footage, danced at somebody else’s Visarjan, and he also ignored her. I am in the same ignore mode. We don’t have a personal issue; our opinions clash, and for that, I can go to any extent,” he said.
Rise and Fall season 2 is available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player and Amazon Prime Video.
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