Swara Bhasker recalls 2 failed IVF attempts before marrying Fahad Ahmad: ‘Wanted a family’

Actor and social media activist Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad’s wedding in 2023, came as a big surprise to fans. The couple, who have a 3-year-old daughter, were close friends for years before finally getting married. Swara has now participated as a contestant in Prime Video’s reality show Rise and Fall 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag. In the latest episode of the show, she revealed going through two rounds of failed IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) before marrying Fahad. The actor also opened up about receiving two good news at the same time, her wedding and conceiving their first child.

While speaking to co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Swara Bhasker recalled convincing her parents that she wanted to have a child through IVF and becoming a single mother. “I was ready to do IVF. I had convinced my parents that I don’t think I will get married now, so I wanted to have a baby through IVF. Initially, they were shocked, but my parents are very sweet, they talked to me about it,” she shared.