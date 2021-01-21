Swara Bhasker on Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai: It’s a very fun and relatable series

After treating her audience with Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Swara Bhasker is kick-starting 2021 with a horror-comedy titled Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai. The show, which also stars Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Naveen Kasturia and Ashish Verma, will stream on MX Player.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Swara Bhasker opened up on her journey in the movies and web space, the horror-comedy genre, her equation with Sumeet Vyas and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

In 2020, you took up varied roles, the last one being a stand-up comedian. And now, we see you in a horror-comedy. Would you call this the most fulfilling phase of your career?

I see the last five years as the time when my career has come into its own. From the release of Nil Battey Sannata in 2016 to the OTT releases in 2020 and now Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai on MX Player, it’s been great that while the industry has been changing so rapidly, my career has been able to ride the tide. Every role I did has been a fresh attempt. I try hard not to repeat myself or the work I have done. I feel lucky to have had the opportunities to explore. I truly believe that with each project, I reach out to a newer audience.

What about Aapke Kamrey Me Koi Rehta Hai appealed to you?

I really like how it is written. It has a very edgy and contemporary sort of writing. The script was very funny, which left me excited to be part of the project. I have never worked on a genre or a character like this. Once you watch the series, you will know more about my character. There are two different kinds of roles I play, which will be interesting for you to watch.

Was working on a comedy-horror a challenge?

Anything which is not realistic is a challenge because you have to pull it off without making it cheesy or tacky. I think that was a concern for all of us with Aapke Kamrey Me Koi Rehta Hai. The writing kept it believable but ultimately the audience has to buy the world you are creating, which I hope we have managed to do.

How is Aapke Kamrey Me Koi Rehta Hai different?

The nicest part about the show is that it is more about the friendship that the four male protagonists share with each other. The trailer gives you a glimpse of how the show is relatable. The horror bit is a part but there is an emotional root to it, which will resonate with the audience.

You found comfort in realistic characters. But over the years, we have seen you exploring different roles and genres. How has the journey been so far?

The thing is, whenever you take on a new character, it is a challenge to pull it off. In fact, whenever you do a character that has been done before, it is a challenge because you have to do something that makes your role different from what has been played before.

For instance, how will you make the girl-next-door character look different from other girl-next-door characters that have been done a thousand times before? For me, the most fulfilling roles were Anarkali of Aarah and Nil Battey Sannata but the most challenging was Veere Di Wedding because, before this film, the realistic space had become my comfort zone. I found myself slipping into such roles easily while Veere gave me jitters. With Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, I again felt that sort of challenge. So, as long as you are doing something new, it is wonderful because I believe that every role teaches you something.

You have collaborated a few times with Sumeet. How is your equation off the screen?

I love Sumeet. He is among my favourite people in Mumbai. We started working together very early in my career. He was just hilarious. I cannot stop laughing around him. He is the nicest, funniest person with who I share a candid, frank and fun relationship. He is one of my favourite co-stars.

Why should people watch Aapke Kamrey Me Koi Rehta Hai?

Look at the kind of world we are living in. We get millions of reasons to stay upset or feel depressed. So, the show will be a great break from all of that. It is a fun and relatable series, which you can watch with your family.

Finally, what can fans expect from you in 2021?

Well, I am starting off with Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai. I am shooting a lot this year. I start shooting for a film in March. You will soon hear an official announcement on it. I am trying to produce my own film this year. So, I am trying to explore the world behind the camera this year, for which I am excited.

Aapke Kamrey Me Koi Rehta Hai will stream from January 22 on MX Player.