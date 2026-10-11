Swara Bhasker gets emotional on Rise and Fall 2: ‘I miss my daughter, want to leave the show’

Actress Swara Bhasker has been making headlines for her unfiltered opinions on the Virender Sehwag-hosted reality show Rise and Fall Season 2. However, the latest episode saw her emotional side come to the fore as she opened up about missing her daughter after a fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Swara Bhasker and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who initially shared a close bond, had a major fallout following a task last week. Priyanka and Karan Patel were nominated to fall to the basement, but both were given the option to save themselves at the expense of the Penthouse’s prize pot. The amount would continue to decrease until one of them pressed the buzzer. While Swara and the other contestants expected Priyanka to press the buzzer after a deduction of Rs 10-12 lakh, she waited until Rs 32 lakh had been deducted, leaving the rulers with just Rs 5 lakh in their prize pot. Priyanka’s decision upset the rulers, particularly Swara, who has been at loggerheads with her ever since.

Also Read: Swara Bhasker recalls drunk director knocking on her door, asking for hug: ‘I was scared’

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Recently, during the Weekend Powerplay, when host Virender Sehwag asked Swara Bhasker why she got so angry, the actress said, “When Priyanka and Karan were chosen for the fall, she was bound to get upset. The buildup was coming over 4-5 days of planning, plotting, campaigning. On that fortune floor, she said she had the option, which she slyly used, and left us like a bankrupt Indian ruler, like King Bahadur Shah Zafar was. He was the Shehenshaa-e-Hindustan, but his vault was empty. There was a lot of pressure on me. We had been on good terms with her. While Priyanka had a beef with Shehzad and Gautam, we all had to bear the brunt. That annoyed me, plus her attitude…She thinks her vicious nature is an asset and likes to flaunt it. She didn’t tell us bye. Rather, she threw attitude at us. This behaviour is very tacky, and it angered me.”

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Sharing her point of view, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “First of all, I would like to tell Swara, the way I was sent in that lift for the fall. I am not scared of falling; I understand it’s a game. But the planning and plotting that happened. I didn’t ask for anyone’s vote. When I was going to fall, there were personal attacks on me. I was called a narcissist, manipulative, and whatnot. I had an issue with Gautam. I felt very stupid to imagine we could be friends. They shook hands after I was sent to the basement. When I got the chance, I chose to waste the money; I purposely did it.”

Swara Bhaskar gets emotional

Following the heated argument, Swara Bhasker became emotional and opened up to Virender Sehwag about missing her daughter, saying that thoughts of her child would overwhelm her whenever she wasn’t involved in the game. “What I feel the worst about is that everyone at home stopped me from coming on the show, even though it is prestigious. Fahad, as well as my parents, told me that I wouldn’t be able to stay without Rabu. I feel very bad living in this atmosphere. I am told I say sugarcoated things to people’s faces, but I am only trying to make the game lighter, rather than shame each other on personal grounds. I keep feeling that I didn’t come here to do all this. All of them are playing a game, but for me it’s a different struggle. If I keep quiet for 30 seconds, I miss my daughter and want to leave the show to go back to her. I had asked Shehzad to send me to the basement. I wanted to get out. More than playing a game, we are all just fighting. I request: please send me to the basement.”

Swara had spoken about the emotional challenge of being away from her daughter even before entering Rise and Fall 2. In an earlier interview with SCREEN, she admitted that leaving her daughter behind had been one of her biggest concerns while deciding to participate in the show. The actress said, “My headspace is absolutely wrecked. I’ve really had to convince and struggle with myself. In these three years, there have been maybe three days when I’ve been without her overnight. I really had to negotiate with myself before accepting the show. I took it up as a challenge and thought that now she’s three, so maybe she and I can start separating a little, and I should start slowly getting back to work. I did Pati Patni Panga last year, and I’ve come up with this little bit of a hack: if every year I do one reality show, then it gives me flexibility for the rest of the year to have a very easy schedule so I can be around Rabu a lot. I don’t want to miss any part of her childhood. I can get back to work, but I will never have her childhood years back.”