Swara Bhasker series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag to release on Netflix

Actor Swara Bhasker and comedian Varun Thakur’s dramedy series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag will release on Netflix, the makers announced on Thursday. The show (earlier called Messy) follows the life of Beanie, who is an upcoming stand-up comic in Mumbai.

Swara took to social media to share the news and wrote, “Breathe Beanie Breathe ☮️ There’s method Beanie’s madness! I swear. Ok maybe not. You’ll find out soon enough as you watch her get life her together in the midst of all the mayhem #BhaagBeanieBhaag.”

Bhasker will be seen essaying the character of Beanie who is trying to manage her dreams, career and her romantic life to the best of her abilities. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is basically about what Beanie does in order to realise her lifelong dream of becoming a stand-up artiste.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Beanie has always done what’s asked of her — until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie’s journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos.”

Apart from Swara Bhasker and Varun Thakur, the series will also see Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Girish Kulkarni among others in pivotal roles. Ravi Patel has also co-written Bhaag Beanie Bhaag with Neel Shah.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is produced by David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran.

Besides Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, 16 new films and shows will soon release on Netflix, including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Rose, Raat Akeli Hai, AK vs AK, Torbaaz, Ginny Weds Sunny, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Khaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83, A Suitable Boy, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba and Bombay Begums.

Swara Bhasker was last seen in the 2020 Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari.

