Swamp Thing cancelled by DC Universe after one episode

DC’s streaming service DC Universe has cancelled Swamp Thing after just one episode, despite highly positive reviews. The series stars Crystal Reed, Andy Bean, Virginia Madsen among others and was created by James Wan’s regular collaborator Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden. Wan was also attached as an executive producer.

Swamp Thing is based on the DC Comics superhero/anti-hero of the same name who was once a man but came in contact with conscious plant life and turned into a half-human, half-elemental monster creature.

The news was first reported by a portal called Bloody Disgusting and the reason seems to be the executives getting cold feet about the show’s popularity. There were also creative differences with different people who wanted a different kind of show.

Another reason that is being reported is the state of North Carolina not giving the producers the promised rebate of 40 million dollars, which is half of the show’s budget. At 80 million dollars, the series is probably one of the more expensive around (Game of Thrones’ final season episodes cost 15 million dollars to make) and lack of a solid subscriber base may have resulted in makers pulling the plug.

This comes as a shock for many as Swamp Thing received rave reviews all around and seemed like another success after insanely popular Doom Patrol and Titans. It also speaks bleakly about upcoming shows on the services like the Harley Quinn (animated series) and Stargirl.

Swamp Thing’s first (and now last) season holds a 92 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “By leaning into the horror of it all, Swamp Thing swims deep into the trenches of this strange world and returns with a scary good TV show.”