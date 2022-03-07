Swami Chakrapani on eviction from Lock Upp: ‘I did not know how to play the game’

Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp saw its first eviction with Swami Chakrapani being ‘locked out’ of the reality show on Sunday. Reasoning that he never quite understood the game nor showed any passion for it, the Queen actor picked him over Siddharth Sharma for elimination. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the self-styled godman accepted that it was difficult for him to know the ropes of the reality show.

“I am a man who lives in solitude. I have never been put under the same roof along with so many people. Also, given I have no understanding of these shows, I may have failed to make a mark. Honestly, it was a surprise to me when I saw people talking to the cameras or fighting to be seen. I would often wonder if anyone is even watching us,” he shared.

On being asked if he was on the wrong show, the godman said, “I won’t call it wrong as I think Ekta ji and Kangana ji have done a wonderful job by creating this show. I have never done anything like that and thus it did not work out. I have no regret as I did what I felt was right for me and the show. As for my eviction, I was touched by Siddharth Sharma’s honestly and innocence and thus decided to give my position to him.”

Swami Chakrapani added that he had a fruitful stint on Lock Upp and add spirituality to the mix. “Everyone started doing prayers along with me. So much that the host had to tell me that I have started my own group in the jail. Other than that I really made some good friends and would love to meet all of them after the show.”

On the premiere night, he had targeted trans-designer Saisha Shinde calling her out for shedding her ‘natural self’. His move was criticised by fans and on asked about the same, he said, “I didn’t know Saisha at all when I met her on the stage. However, when I started to know her I called her my child, which made her quite emotional.”

Sharing that the short stint in Lock Upp taught him the importance of patience and how he should not pass judgement on other. Since he often finds himself in controversy for unwarranted remarks, will the show bring about a change? “I never speak without thinking. So this doesn’t count for me (laughs). However, I must say it has been a wonderful experience for me in the show, and I will miss all the contestants. I wish them all the best,” he concluded.

With Swami Chakrapani’s exit, Lock Upp now has Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Munawar Siddiqui, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonamwalla, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat and Poonam Pandey as contestants. The reality show streams 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.