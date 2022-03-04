Sushmita Sen reveals why she took a 10-year break from acting: ‘Mainstream cinema wasn’t giving what I wanted’

Sushmita Sen returned to acting with Hotstar series Aarya, and after two seasons of the show, the former Miss Universe is here like she never left.

Sushmita took a break from the silver screen after appearing in 2010’s No Problem and Dulha Mil Gaya, until she came back with Ram Madhvani’s Aarya in 2020. Talking about her hiatus, Sushmita shared in a recent panel on Critics Choice Shorts and Series Awards, she said, “I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do.”

Sushmita acknowledged that she wasn’t getting what she wanted from mainstream cinema but OTT brought her to the right content. “Mainstream cinema wasn’t giving me what I wanted. A lot of it was a pre-conceived notion of my age and my screen age and that I hadn’t worked for ten years,” she said.

Sushmita shared that she was never into networking and perhaps she was not putting herself out there. “I don’t know what the mindset was or maybe I was not putting myself out there. I have never been good at that. I am no good at networking. It did not work for me,” she said.

The third season of Sushmita Sen starrer is Aarya is currently underway.

A few months ago, Sushmita parted way from her partner Rohman Shawl. She took to Instagram to share a photo of the two and wrote in the caption, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️ #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga.”