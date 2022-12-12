scorecardresearch
Sushmita Sen reunites with Aarya gang, begins workshop for Season 3

On Sunday, Sushmita Sen gave a glimpse of her time with the team of Aarya as they kickstarted the workshop for Season 3.

aarya 3Aarya 3 will begin shoot soon. (Photo: Sushmita/Instagram)

On Sunday, Sushmita Sen shared photos of her reunion with Aarya team, as they began the workshop for Season 3. In the first photo, Sushmita is seen with Sikandar Kher, director Ram Madhvani and his wife Amita. The next picture has other cast and crew members joining in along with Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “And the #gang reunites!!! 😁💃🏻🤗❤️ #workshop begins for the most kick ass season of #Aarya this far!!!👊😉💃🏻 It’ll be worth the wait!!💋👍😍 #aaryaseason3. I love you guys beyond!! #duggadugga #yourstruly ❤️😇💋. Birthday girl @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram @sikandarkher @strictlyvikas @theiatekchandaney @officialrmfilms & TEAM AARYA!!! #letsdothis 👏😀😍💃🏻💋.”

In the photos, Sushmita Sen is dressed in a black t-shirt and joggers, and completed her look with a blue denim jacket. Sikandar Kher, on the other hand, looked handsome in an olive green jacket. He also commented on the photos, writing, ” Boom.” Fans too were excited about the news as they dropped comments like, “Can’t wait”, “Soooo excited” and “Jaldi karo launch naya season”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

 

Recently, Sikanadar Kher was snapped with director Ram Madhvani as they commenced prep for the highly anticipated upcoming season of the show.

Sikandar expressed his excitement and said in a statement, “It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens.”

Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback and digital debut. Earlier, speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita said, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya.”

The first season of Aarya (2020) was even nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards. Apart from Sushmita and Sikandar, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. It streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.

