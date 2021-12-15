Sushmita Sen receives a special compliment from father after Aarya 2: ‘Has taken me 27 years to earn this…’

Sushmita Sen is on cloud nine after winning praises from all quarters for her performance in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya Season 2. However, the one compliment that especially stood out for her was the one that came from her father. Sushmita recently shared how her father called her up from Kolkata to pay a special compliment.

Sushmita said in a statement, “My mother binge-watched the second season with me! My father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching Aarya 2. It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud. It has taken me 27 years to earn this compliment from my Dad, that he is proud of my work.”

Sushmita Sen had made her acting comeback with Aarya in 2020. The show managed to bag an International Emmy nomination in the Best Drama category.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta praised Sushmita’s performance in the show and wrote, “The real star of this season is Sushmita Sen, the woman who is ‘just a working mother’, doing her thing. She overcomes our skepticism at her not being able to rise above her desire to look perfect at all times and gets down and dirty.”

Aarya 2 is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.