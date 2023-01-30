Rohman Shawl calls ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen ‘too hot’, responds as fan asks ‘kya chal raha hai’: ‘Aarya 3 ka shoot’

Earlier in the day, an announcement video that Aarya 3 shooting is beginning dropped, leaving fans impressed. In the mini clip, Sushmita Sen is seen readying her gun while smoking a cigar, exuding power and glamour. Her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to post a reaction video as he watched the video wide-eyed.

“Yaaar ye toh banta tha !! I know you all felt the same watching it. You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte. #Aarya3 #reels #reaction #biggestfanalways,” he captioned the post. In the video, the model is seen looking at the video with an amazed expression, looking impressed at Sushmita’s power-packed avatar.

Replying to his post, the former Miss Universe replied, ” Too cute!!!.” To this, Rohman replied, “Too hot”. As a fan asked ‘kya chal raha hai (what’s going on)’, Rohman answered, “Aarya 3 ka shoot chal raha hai”.

Fans too were impressed with the video as they posted heartfelt comments on the post. They wrote statements like, “Hahaha the expression, totally mesmerised,” “Great…..aapka manpasand shaqs,” and ” Wow@sushmitasen47… U nailed it.”

Talking about coming back with Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen in a statement said, “Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment. I’m grateful to the entire team for the vision of creating Aarya and taking it to newer heights with every season.”

Director Ram Madhvani, on his part, added, “Getting to and commencing Season 3 of Aarya is too special for me and my team. I’m grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them they are going to ask for more seasons after this one.” He also thanked his actors, especially Sushmita Sen, ‘who makes Aarya so memorable in people’s hearts’.