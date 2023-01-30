scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Rohman Shawl calls ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen ‘too hot’, responds as fan asks ‘kya chal raha hai’: ‘Aarya 3 ka shoot’

Sushmita Sen's former boyfriend Rohman Shawl posted a video of his reaction to her power-packed avatar in Aarya 3.

Rohman Shawl is mesmerised by Aarya 3 teaser.

Earlier in the day, an announcement video that Aarya 3 shooting is beginning dropped, leaving fans impressed. In the mini clip, Sushmita Sen is seen readying her gun while smoking a cigar, exuding power and glamour. Her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to post a reaction video as he watched the video wide-eyed.

“Yaaar ye toh banta tha !! I know you all felt the same watching it. You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte. #Aarya3 #reels #reaction #biggestfanalways,” he captioned the post. In the video, the model is seen looking at the video with an amazed expression, looking impressed at Sushmita’s power-packed avatar.

Watch |Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl records her giving a speech about the power of love and family

Replying to his post, the former Miss Universe replied, ” Too cute!!!.” To this, Rohman replied, “Too hot”. As a fan asked ‘kya chal raha hai (what’s going on)’, Rohman answered, “Aarya 3 ka shoot chal raha hai”.

Fans too were impressed with the video as they posted heartfelt comments on the post. They wrote statements like, “Hahaha the expression, totally mesmerised,” “Great…..aapka manpasand shaqs,” and ” Wow@sushmitasen47… U nailed it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

 

Talking about coming back with Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen in a statement said, “Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment. I’m grateful to the entire team for the vision of creating Aarya and taking it to newer heights with every season.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects

Director Ram Madhvani, on his part, added, “Getting to and commencing Season 3 of Aarya is too special for me and my team. I’m grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them they are going to ask for more seasons after this one.” He also thanked his actors, especially Sushmita Sen, ‘who makes Aarya so memorable in people’s hearts’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:56 IST
Next Story

First halt is bordering Nanded in Maharashtra as BRS plans rally outside Telangana

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra parties with Sofia Vergarav
Priyanka Chopra parties with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close