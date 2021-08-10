Sushmita Sen, Ram Madhvani wrap up Aarya Season 2

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani on Tuesday took to his social media platforms to announce that the shoot of Aarya Season 2 has been completed. The web series stars Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

Madhvan tweeted, “The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The “new normal” in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about.”

He further wrote, “But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn’t have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely!”

Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s digital debut as well as her comeback to acting. It also marked Ram Madhvani’s entry in the web space. Apart from Sushmita, the series also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

Sushmita Sen recently talked about Aarya 2 during a live session on Instagram. During the session, she said, “I am dying to tell you about Aarya. The last schedule is left for Aarya, and it is not very long. So it should be done very very soon. The amount of love and appreciation you have given Aarya, when we come back you have to love season 2. For all good things, one has to wait.”