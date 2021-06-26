Sushmita Sen on Aarya season 2: ‘The last schedule is left, it should be done very soon’

Actor Sushmita Sen on Friday went live on Instagram with her family, including her two daughters Renee and Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the goofy session, Sushmita read out her fans’ comments filled with love and appreciation for her work and beauty.

The Aarya actor shared an update about the show’s upcoming season during the live session and said, “I am dying to tell you about Aarya. The last schedule is left for Aarya, and it is not very long. So it should be done very very soon. The amount of love and appreciation you have given Aarya, when we come back you have to love season 2. For all good things, one has to wait.”

Sushmita also shared her taste in music with her fans and said, “I like French house, I like house music, and some R&B (Rhythm and Blues).”

Sushmita’s fans kept the session busy with umpteen questions, and some of them were personal too. When one follower asked her about her tattoo, she said, “Either I’ll find my way, or make one, no is not an option.”

Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee recently made her debut in a short film titled Suttabaazi. The Kabeer Khurana directorial was screened at the Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube Channel on Wednesday under the ‘Quirky’ category. Looking back at how Renee has grown up, and reminiscing her childhood period when Sushmita embraced motherhood, Sushmita shared an anecdote about how she brought up her elder daughter Renee. She said, “She was one of those babies who would cry all night, and I’d have to walk carrying her all night. Nothing I’d do worked except singing Sacrifice by Elton John, and she would fall asleep.”

Her younger daughter Alisah shared how “cool my mom is,” she said, “Every night mom comes to tuck me in bed. She is always the first one to say that she loves me infinity, and if you miss it, she comes out and says love love.”

Sushmita while concluding her live session, thanked her fans for standing by her through all these years as she completes 25 years of being an actor, she said, “You guys have inspired me, every day, for decades now. To be a better person, to be giving, because that’s what you’ve done for me.”