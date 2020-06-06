Sushmita Sen: I had to get back to being a newcomer for Aarya

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya starts streaming on Disney+ Hotsar from June 19. (Photo:

Sushmita Sen is making a comeback with Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya where she plays the lead role. Sushmita opened up about making a comeback on the virtual press meet and said, “I come from a larger-than-life screen. We are used to everything being dramatic, our dialogues are delivered a certain way, our make-up is done in a certain way. But with Ram Madhvani and with Aarya, I had to unlearn everything.”

“I had to learn how to go from a larger than life screen to an intimate screen since OTT is an intimate platform. It was a 360-degree approach to play Aarya. His (Ram Madhvani) technique of shooting Aarya was that a full day of shooting goes on, there are no cuts, no over-shoulder, no close-ups. I haven’t looked at the monitor even once to see how I was looking,” the former Miss Universe shared.

The Main Hoon Na actor continued, “My first day of shooting Aarya was a disaster, I got a royal firing for that from my director and then got my act back. There had to be a continuity of emotions. I had never done these things before, so I had to get back to being a newcomer.”

Sushmita then spoke about how being an actor from the 90s became her strength. “The best thing about being a 90s actor is that we are the kind of actors who are very good at adapting to any situation. So, that’s been a great advantage in learning a new format, in adapting with the changing times, in learning new skills,” she shared.

She also spoke about her new experience of dubbing and said, “When it comes to post-production, it has been an immense amount of teamwork. After this, if someone calls me to the studio for dubbing, I will say no because I know how to do this from home. I’ll even edit the track for you and send it back to you. I would want to work from home. It has been a super fun process because we had a team that could execute it.”

Sushmita continued, “I wouldn’t have done Aarya if it wasn’t for Ram Madhvani. I have learnt something very important in my 24 years of being an actor, maybe content can be king, but if you cannot execute it as brilliantly than the final product is not what it was on paper. It requires a certain mindset, certain discipline, and I have found that in him in abundance from the very first day I met him for this project, and it continues even today. He is a man of his words, everything he said, he delivered.”

Aarya starts streaming on Disney+ Hotsar from June 19.

