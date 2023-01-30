Sushmita Sen readies her gun, smokes a cigar as she returns in Aarya 3. Watch video

Sushmita Sen’s much talked about web series Aarya is all set to write a new chapter. On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a video of the actor’s new power-packed avatar as she kickstarted shooting for season 3.

The video opens with the actor setting her gun up while smoking a cigar. The words ‘Guess who’s back’ covers the screen before Sushmita looks at the camera ready to kill. Dressed in a green tee, she also wears oversized sunglasses and exudes a powerful aura. The caption of the video read, “She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Fans were overjoyed with the news as they dropped comments like, “Wohooo. Can’t wait,” “Damn!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 eagerly waiting,” “Sushmita Sen 😎 Totally killer,” and “Who makes a shooting announcement. Will have to wait so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The team has been prepping up for the shoot with reading and rehearsals for a couple of months. Last month in December, actor Sikandar Kher had shared a photo with director Ram Madhvani during one of their workshops. Expressed his joy, he further wrote with the post, “It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens”.

Based on Spanish original ‘Penoza’, the slick crime thriller tells the story of Aarya (Sushmita), who due to unforeseen circumstances, changes gear from a mother to a don. As a fierce lioness, she does whatever it takes to save her children and family. Fans were in for a happy surprise to see the diva turn into an action star in the show. The first season of Aarya even got a nomination at the Emmys.

In her review for Indian Express, film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Season 2 starts off a little scattered, as the series tries to draw back for a wider picture– Sangram trying to get out of a hole, aware that he is going to be a father, a hysterical Hina accusing Aarya of perfidy, and Khurana and his daughter plotting the downfall of the woman responsible for a tragedy in their family– before zeroing in for the kill.”

While the former Miss Universe headlines the show, Aarya also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar among others.