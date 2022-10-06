Sushmita Sen shares first look as transgender activist Gauri Sawant from her new web series Taali: ‘Nothing makes me prouder’

Actor Sushmita Sen announced her next web series, Taali, where she will play the transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Sushmita posted the first look from the show, and mentioned in her post that she was ‘proud and privileged’ to bring Sawant’s story to the screen. Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav will helm the series.

Sushmita wrote, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Who is Gauri Sawant?

Gauri Sawant is an activist who founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000, an NGO that provides counselling to transgender people and promotes safe sex. The six-episode series will follow Sawant’s life, her struggles and obstacles in becoming India’s first transgender mother. It will also focus on the emotional mother-daughter bond as well.

According to a Mid-Day report, the show will require around 25-50 trans artistes every day. Around 300 transgender artistes have been hired for crowd scenes that will be shot over the next month. After filming at the Dahisar studio for two weeks, the crew will move to the Lata Kunj bungalow in Irla.

Sushmita, who has many projects in the pipeline, is expected to finish the series by November, following which she will begin filming the third season of Ram Madhvani’s Aarya. She is also ready to make her comeback to the big screen with a biopic. Film producer Deepak Mukut had told Indian Express, “We are very thrilled to have Sushmita Sen on board for our upcoming film which is a biopic. She has always been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her skills on screen and she completely fits the bill of the protagonist of this biopic. We are sure it is going to be an exciting journey for all of us.”