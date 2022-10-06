scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Sushmita Sen shares first look as transgender activist Gauri Sawant from her new web series Taali: ‘Nothing makes me prouder’

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and announced her latest web series, Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen shares new photo from Taali (Photo: Instagram/ Sushmita Sen)

Actor Sushmita Sen announced her next web series, Taali, where she will play the transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Sushmita posted the first look from the show, and mentioned in her post that she was ‘proud and privileged’ to bring Sawant’s story to the screen. Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav will helm the series.

Sushmita wrote, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Also Read |Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl sets up acting debut, reveals he rejected Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Who is Gauri Sawant?

Gauri Sawant is an activist who founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000, an NGO that provides counselling to transgender people and promotes safe sex. The six-episode series will follow Sawant’s life, her struggles and obstacles in becoming India’s first transgender mother. It will also focus on the emotional mother-daughter bond as well.

According to a Mid-Day report, the show will require around 25-50 trans artistes every day. Around 300 transgender artistes have been hired for crowd scenes that will be shot over the next month. After filming at the Dahisar studio for two weeks, the crew will move to the Lata Kunj bungalow in Irla.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...

Sushmita, who has many projects in the pipeline, is expected to finish the series by November, following which she will begin filming the third season of Ram Madhvani’s Aarya. She is also ready to make her comeback to the big screen with a biopic. Film producer Deepak Mukut had told Indian Express, “We are very thrilled to have Sushmita Sen on board for our upcoming film which is a biopic. She has always been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her skills on screen and she completely fits the bill of the protagonist of this biopic. We are sure it is going to be an exciting journey for all of us.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:37:22 am
Next Story

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch tonight: Here’s what we know so far, expected specifications

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement