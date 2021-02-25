Sushmita Sen announces Aarya 2: ‘Your wish is our command’

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen won accolades for her performance in her digital debut Aarya last year. The show recently even won numerous awards. And now, on the heels of its success, the former Miss Universe has announced the second season of the thriller.

Taking to Instagram, on Thursday Sushmita posted a photo showing her fierce eyes and captioned it, “She sees a storm coming…in the mirror!!! 👊❤️ #Aarya #season2 😉 “your wish is our command” 🤗💃🏻 I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya 👊😁👏 #duggadugga 🙏.”

While there is no clarity on the launch of the new season, a source told indianexpress.com that the makers were always kicked about taking the story ahead with a new installment. “The idea was to continue Aarya’s story and how she deals with newer challenges, while fighting her own family. The team had been prepping up for the new season for a long time, and it’s set to go on floors soon. The show would mostly launch sometime later this year.”

The edge-of-seat drama chronicled the life of a woman, who is catapulted into the hot-seat of her dodgy family business after her husband is killed. While she is reluctant to take the position, she has no other way to protect her family. And as she takes charge, the confidence comes in, and she faces down one challenge after another with aplomb.

Sushmita Sen, who has mostly done glamorous roles, sunk in her teeth deep and became Aarya. Her performance was lauded by critics and fans alike. Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review mentioned about the actor foraying back into acting. She wrote, “But it’s good to see Sen back in the grid, and grow into her part, especially when she begins breaking through to a woman who discovers her innate toughness, and learning to stay a step ahead of her sneaky, heavy-handed father (Kriplani) and too ambitious-for-his-own-good brother (Bhatia).”

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya is based on Spanish series Penoza. While Sushmita Sen headlined the web show, it also starred Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kriplani among more. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar.