Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Sushmita Sen all set to ‘shoot a brand new web series, one that has my heart’

After tasting success with Ram Madhvani's Aarya and Aarya 2, Sushmita Sen will be seen in yet another web series.

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen will be seen in a web series soon. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

After making a smashing OTT debut with Aarya that earned her an International Emmy Award nomination, and then delivering an impressive second season last year, former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen is all set to start shooting her next web series.

Sushmita recently took to her social media handles to post an update on her new project and shared that her “life has been crazy busy”. The actor shared a picture of herself from her recent Sardinia vacation and wrote, “Sun Set..Sen Rise!!! 😉😄🎶❤️Life has been crazy busy…getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series…one that has my heart!!🤗❤️💃🏻I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga 😍💃🏻💋.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is also going to make her comeback on the big screen with a biopic. The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad recently shared with indianexpress.com that Sushmita is all set to star in a biopic. Film producer Deepak Mukut said, “We are very thrilled to have Sushmita Sen on board for our upcoming film which is a biopic. She has always been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her skills on screen and she completely fits the bill of the protagonist of this biopic. We are sure it is going to be an exciting journey for all of us.”

The yet-untitled film will be produced by Deepak Mukut under his production house Soham Rockstar Entertainment, along with Mansi Bagla of Mini films and Sibu Samuel of Bungalow No 84.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 09:18:04 am
