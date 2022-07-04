Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 in development, director Ram Madhvani says it’s time to ‘escalate the excitement’

Sushmita Sen’s OTT debut Aarya is one of the most loved dramas. The first season of the show even got a nomination at the Emmys. On Monday, director Ram Madhvani announced that the third season of the web series is now in development. “Aarya Season 3 in Development🙌 Creator @madhvaniram , @sushmitasen47 , @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement 🙌,” he posted on Instagram.

The post has a video clip capturing the high points of season 2. The next picture has Ram Madhvani posing with the posters of Aarya, while the last one features his team. Namit Das, who played a pivotal role in the show, also replied writing, ‘A team’ on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Madhvani Films (@officialrmfilms)

Fans also could not hold their excitement at the news as they wrote ‘Can’t wait’ on the post. A follower also wrote, “Yaaaayyyyyyyy…. 🔥🔥🔥… Yesterday only I was thinking that when will Aarya 3 stream online… And see we have a wonderful news today😍😍😍…. @officialrmfilms … Super excited 🔥🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️. …. Can’t waittttt to see the new season unfold 🎉🎉😌🌞🙂🙂🙂🙂 .”

Based on Spanish original ‘Penoza’, the slick crime thriller tells the story of Aarya (Sushmita), who due to unforeseen circumstances, changes gear from a mother to a don. As a fierce lioness, she does whatever it takes to save her children and family. Fans were in for a happy surprise to see the diva turn into an action star in the show.

Also Read | Aarya Season 2 review: Sushmita Sen is back with a bang

In her review for Indian Express, film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Season 2 starts off a little scattered, as the series tries to draw back for a wider picture– Sangram trying to get out of a hole, aware that he is going to be a father, a hysterical Hina accusing Aarya of perfidy, and Khurana and his daughter plotting the downfall of the woman responsible for a tragedy in their family– before zeroing in for the kill.”

While the former Miss Universe headlines the show, Aarya also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar among others.