Sushant Singh’s Kaun Who Did It season 2 teaser out, fans laud late actor Bikramjit Kanwarpal’s performance

Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment is back with a fresh season of Kaun? Who Did It? starring Sushant Singh in the lead role. The one-of-a-kind interactive crime-thriller allows the audience to participate in the mystery-solving process. The makers, on Wednesday, released the teaser of the new season which gives a glimpse of the thrilling ride that awaits the audience.

Season 2 will see the retired cop Adi Bhagat (Sushant) at the centre of a murder case. He will join hands with the young officer Malini (Samvedna Suwalka) to unravel the mystery. The two will also be fighting their own past demons leading to a gripping tale. The teaser also features Bikramjit Kanwarpal, who passed away recently due to Covid-19, in a quite interesting role. Many shared clips of Bikramjit on social media, remembering him as the teaser came out.

Announcing the new season, Sushant posted the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “The wait is over, we’re back with a bigger & better season of Kaun? Who Did It? Iss baar…khulenge saare raaz! Are you ready to investigate with Adi & Malini! 🕵️ Kaun? Who did it? Season 2, starts 22nd May.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sushant singh (@officialsushantsingh)

Talking about his role, Sushant in an interview called Adi a genius idiot and said that he doesn’t believe in going by the book. “It is a very complex question for me. Over the years, I have developed a process which is a lot of mental work. I believe in cracking the character’s psyche and then the body language comes in,” he told The Hindu, while discussing his preparation for the part.

The crime fiction series has been helmed by showrunner Umesh Bist, of Pagglait fame and written by veteran television writer Sunjoy Shekhar. Each episode will see the abled officers solving a new murder case. The first season, which launched in January had 35 episodes. The makers are yet to announce the number of episodes for this season.

Viewers are provided four options at various stages to share their answers. Towards the end of the episode, they can submit their response and stand a chance to win exciting rewards.

Starting May 22, Kaun? Who Did It? will stream on Flipkart App.