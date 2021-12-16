Surveen Chawla: I wanted to play Madhavan’s character in Decoupled

Actors Surveen Chawla and R Madhavan are set to bring alive a tale of modern-day relationships in Netflix’s Decoupled. The web show will have the two play estranged couple Shruti and Arya who is dealing with marital discord while trying to co-parent. In the trailer, the actors are seen in a conversation with a counselor and mention how no one would be interested to watch a couple on the path to separation.

So, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Surveen is surprised that not only is the audience taking note of the show, she has also received some amazing feedback.

“There’s more than seeing others suffer. Decoupled also brings a lot of freshness in the content space, something that we have not even seen on Netflix for a long time. I think that is the USP. Also, the biggest compliment that I received, which Madhavan told me, is that the show seems like a great antidepressant. This makes one remember why people want to see something like this,” she said.

The actor has been married for six years and confessed that the script felt like her own conversations at home. “Manu (author Manu Joseph) had written it phenomenally. By the time I was just on the second episode, I was completely sold. I was actually on the floor laughing. Also, I loved Arya’s character and actually called up Manu asking if I could play his part. I was so much in love with the character. While on paper, Shruti may seem like just another ambitious, passionate girl going through a rough patch, she became very challenging with time. To keep the vengeance and animosity, we wanted to keep it vulnerable and endearing. And once you watch the show, you will get to know more about her.”

The show portrays a successful career-oriented woman dealing with marital issues. Many believe that it is impossible to balance work and home, what has been her personal experience? “It’s really tough but I really wonder who decides it for them. For a man, he can be whoever he wants to be professionally. Nobody will ever ask him if he is doing daddy duties but for a woman, it’s always a big deal. Just the question ‘how are you going to manage’ ticks me off. I fail to understand how this question is validated by anybody. It’s so demeaning,” she shared.

Starting December 17, Decoupled will stream on Netflix.